The Buffalo Sabres and forward Jordan Greenway's camp have continued to talk contract extension over the last 24 hours, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that both sides are open to an extension prior to Friday's trade deadline.

LeBrun reported earlier this week that there had been preliminary talks between the two sides. However, LeBrun adds there is solid interest in Greenway on the trade market and the Sarbes will have to balance that against keeping the 28-year-old forward.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of a three-year, $9 million deal that pays him $3 million annually. He has three goals and five assists for eight points in 25 games so far this season, his third with the Sabres after coming over in a deal with the Minnesota Wild two years ago.

The Canton, N.Y., native is a veteran of eight NHL seasons and has 55 goals and 159 points in 426 career NHL regular season games.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger noted earlier this week the Sabres have received "numerous offers, strong offers for futures" with several key players potentially in play, but the team isn't looking for draft picks or prospects. Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch have all been mentioned as players who could be on the move out of Buffalo, but the price tag remains high for any of the three.

The Sabres enter play Wednesday with an Eastern Conference-low 54 points.