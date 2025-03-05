The Buffalo Sabres and forward Jordan Greenway are finalizing a two-year, $8 million contract extension, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal will carry a $4 million cap hit if completed.

LeBrun previously reported this week that the two sides were talking extension leading up to Friday's tarde deadline.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of a three-year, $9 million deal that pays him $3 million annually. He has three goals and five assists for eight points in 25 games so far this season, his third with the Sabres after coming over in a deal with the Minnesota Wild two years ago.

The Canton, N.Y., native is a veteran of eight NHL seasons and has 55 goals and 159 points in 426 career NHL regular season games.