BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres leading scorer Tage Thompson left Monday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Thompson, who scored his 11th goal of the season in the first period of the Sabres 7-5 loss, played one shift of the second period before he left the game. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff did not have an update on his condition following the game.

“He’s a huge piece on our team and we need him out there,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said.

Thompson has 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points this season.

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson also left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury. There was no update on his status after the game.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL