Rick Jeanneret, the famous play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Sabres, died Thursday night at the age of 81, the team has confirmed.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Rick Jeanneret, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Buffalo Sabres," the family said in a statement. "Rick died on August 17, 2023 with his family by his side after a two year battle with multi-organ failures. He will be loved forever."

Jeanneret, a native of St. Catharines, Ont., began calling games for the Sabres in 1971 with his last call coming on April 29, 2022, a game which saw the Sabres edge the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime. Jeanneret was the voice of the Sabres for 51 years.

The Buffalo Sabres mourn the life of our legendary broadcaster and a member of our family, Rick Jeanneret, who passed away today.



We send all of our love to his family and friends, and the entire Sabres community.

A statement from the family of Rick Jeanneret.

"Rick was indeed a very special and very loved man, to and by all, who knew him and listened to him, his magic, and his command," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "How glad I am to have known him. How lucky were we all to have been around him and to have listened to him.

"Rick Jeanneret's mark on Sabres history extends far beyond the broadcast booth and we will miss him dearly. I extend my deepest condolences to Sandra, Rick's family, friends, and all that were loved by him."

One of Jeanneret's most famous calls was "May Day" in 1993 when Brad May scored the series clinching goal against the Boston Bruins to send the Sabres to their first playoff series win in a decade.

Jeanneret was inducted into the Buffalo Sabres of Hall of Fame in 2011 before receiving the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award and earning an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

The narrator of Buffalo’s greatest hockey memories.



The narrator of Buffalo's greatest hockey memories.

Rick Jeanneret, we have never been worthy.

"Growing up in Buffalo, Rick Jeanneret was not just the voice of the Sabres, he was the voice for our city. He helped foster my love of hockey, along with so many others," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. "Beyond the booth, Rick was an incredible man that was loved by all. His wit and humor was unmatched and we are all lucky to have known him.

"I am heartbroken by his passing and send my condolences to his wife, Sandra, and all of his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

Jeanneret is survived by his wife, Sandra, sons Mark and Chris and stepdaughter Shelly.

