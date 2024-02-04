Buffalo Sabres defenceman Mattias Samuelsson will miss the remainder of the campaign due to season-ending surgery.

Samuelsson had missed four of the last six games for Buffalo with an upper-body injury.

In 41 games this season, the 23-year-old has one goal and six assists.

Drafted in the second round (32nd overall) by the Sabres at the 2018 NHL Draft, Samuelsson helped the United States earn silver at the 2019 World Juniors.

He is in the first season of a seven-year, $30 million contract with an average annual value of $4.28 million.

In 150 career NHL games, the Voorhees, New Jersey product has three goals and 29 points.