Team owner Terry Pegula was named president of the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

In a team release, the Sabres said Pegula would continue to work closely with general manager Kevyn Adams on hockey operations and with COO John Roth on the business side.

In addition, Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) will be separating resources between the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the Sabres.

"We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations," Pegula said. "We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization.

"It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams."

Pegula purchased the Sabres in 2011 and bought the Bills in 2014.