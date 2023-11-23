The Buffalo Sabres’ recent past has been filled with darkness, but the future may be brighter.

Buffalo, which has missed the playoffs an NHL-record 12 straight seasons, is No. 1 in TSN’s annual U-24 ranking of players and organizational prospects.

“The Sabres have every position covered with young players,” says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “The scouting department has done its job. Now it’s up to management to fit the pieces together.”

Defencemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, centre Dylan Cozens (aka The Workhorse From Whitehouse) and goalie Devon Levi headline Buffalo’s league-high 11 players labelled current or future impact NHLers.

The quality and quantity of Buffalo’s U-24 corps earns the Sabres top billing among the NHL’s 32 franchises.

Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects analyst Chris Peters assessed every team’s assets 23 or younger (as of season’s start) – evaluating current development and projecting future potential.

Players are graded AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (starting goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward), B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).

Dahlin and Power are AA blueliners, Cozens an A forward and Levi an A goalie.

Dahlin ranks fifth behind No. 1 Connor Bedard, No. 2 Quinn Hughes, No. 3 Jack Hughes and No. 4 Tim Stutzle in the overall individual rankings of players and prospects. Power is No. 9.

Buffalo enters the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend outside of a playoff position.

One consequence of the Sabres’ consistently bad regular-season finishes is high draft picks.

Dahlin (2018) and Power (2021) were No. 1 overall picks, while Cozens was a No. 7 pick (2019). Levi landed in Buffalo in the 2021 trade that sent Sam Reinhart to Florida.

Seven more Sabre assets are graded B players/prospects, including current Sabre forwards JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn and Zach Benson plus defenceman Mattias Samuelsson.

Benson, 18, scored his first NHL goal Wednesday on a spectacular between-the-legs shot against Washington.

As is our custom, the top four U-24 players in each organization are highlighted in the accompanying team-by-team breakdowns.

All AAA, AA, A and B players/prospects are included.

Buffalo is ranked ahead of No. 2 New Jersey by the slimmest of margins. The Devils’ Triple A superstar centre Jack Hughes and his Double A brother, left defenceman Luke, are supplemented by eight players in the B range.

No. 3 Anaheim joins Buffalo as the only teams with four A-level players: 18-year-old centre Leo Carlsson (AA), centre Mason McTavish (A), centre Trevor Zegras (A) and left defenceman Pavel Mintyukov (A).

No. 4 Chicago has 18-year-old AAA Bedard leading the way, along with 19-year-old left defenceman Kevin Korchinski (A) and 18-year-old centre Oliver Moore (A).

Vancouver is the top-ranked Canadian team, placing No. 5 largely on the shoulders of AAA left defenceman Quinn Hughes, who is off to a sensational start with 31 points in 20 games.

Tucked in behind Hughes on the Canucks’ U-24 list is 18-year-old right defenceman Tom Willander, selected 11th overall in the 2023 draft, and playing his freshman season with Boston University.

Next up among Canada’s seven teams is Ottawa at No. 7 overall. The Senators have two of the top 10 players in the TSN individual rankings with AAA centre Stutzle fourth and AA left defenceman Jake Sanderson seventh.

Sitting at No. 10 in the U-24 team rankings is Montreal, which has AA left winger Cole Caufield and eight B players, tied with New Jersey for most among the league’s 32 teams. Notably, 2022 No. 1 pick Juraj Slafkovsky is slotted as a B player, dropping from A status last year.

Here is a look at the remaining Canadian teams:

No. 17 Calgary: Dustin Wolf (A) is one of only two goalies ranked first on team U-24 lists, joining Nashville’s Yaroslav Askarov. Right winger Matt Coronato gives Calgary a second A player – which ties the Flames with Ottawa and Vancouver for most among Canadian teams.

No. 19 Winnipeg: Left winger Cole Perfetti, who had a five-game goal streak this month, is the Jets’ lone A player. Winnipeg is flush with B players – six of them in all, including 19-year-old goalie Dom DiVincentiis.

No. 27 Toronto: Left winger Matthew Knies has joined Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the Leafs’ top line, in the process elevating from B status in 2022 to A in 2023. Centre Easton Cowan, 18, is the only B player.

No. 29 Edmonton: Right defenceman Evan Bouchard, who turned 24 on Oct. 24, earns an A, but not without some controversy surrounding his up-and-down play this season. The Oilers are the only team in the league without a single B-level player.

Defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas finished last season as the NHL’s No. 1 team but finishes No. 32 in the 2023 U-24 ranking.

Vegas has had only one draft pick as high as 17th overall in the past six drafts. The Golden Knights have won eight playoff rounds during that time.

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Connor Bedard Chicago C 18 AAA 2. Kevin Korchinski Chicago LD 19 A 3. Oliver Moore Minnesota (NCAA) C 18 A 4. Lukas Reichel Rockford (AHL) LW 21 B 5. Frank Nazar Michigan (NCAA) C 19 B 6. Wyatt Kaiser Chicago LD 21 B 7. Adam Gajan Green Bay (USHL) G 19 B

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 23 AA 2. Alexander Nikishin St. Petersburg (KHL) LD 22 A 3. Seth Jarvis Carolina RW 21 B 4. Bradley Nadeau Maine (NCAA) LW 18 B 5. Jackson Blake North Dakota (NCAA) RW 20 B 6. Ville Koivunen Karpat (SM Liiga) C 20 B

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Jimmy Snuggerud Minnesota (NCAA) RW 19 A 2. Dalibor Dvorsky Sudbury (OHL) C 18 B 3. Joel Hofer St. Louis G 23 B 4. Zack Bolduc Springfield (AHL) C 20 B 5. Otto Stenberg Frolunda (SHL) C 18 B 6. Theo Lindstein Brynas (SWE2) LD 18 B

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Bowen Byram Colorado LD 22 A 2. Calum Ritchie Oshawa (OHL) C 18 B 3. Mikhail Gulyayev Omsk (KHL) LD 18 B 4. Justus Annunen Colorado (AHL) G 23 C

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Ryan Leonard Boston C. (NCAA) RW 18 A 2. Ivan Miroshnichenko Hershey (AHL) LW 19 B 3. Martin Fehervary Washington LD 24 B 4. Andrew Cristall Kelowna (WHL) RW 18 B

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Anton Lundell Florida C 22 B 2. Spencer Knight Charlotte (AHL) G 22 A 3. Mackie Samoskevich Charlotte (AHL) RW 21 B 4. Kirill Gerasimyuk St. Petersburg (KHL) G 20 B

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Brayden Yager Moose Jaw (WHL) C 18 B 2. Owen Pickering Swift Current (WHL) LD 19 B 3. Joel Blomqvist Wilkes-Barre (AHL) G 21 B 4. Zam Plante Fargo (USHL) C 19 C

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Ethan Gauthier Drummondville (QMJHL) RW 18 B 2. Isaac Howard Michigan St. (NCAA) LW 19 B 3. Jack Thompson Syracuse (AHL) RD 21 C 4. Gage Goncalves Syracuse (AHL) C 22 C