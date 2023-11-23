Sabres No. 1, Canucks the top Canadian team in Core 4 NHL team ranking
The Buffalo Sabres’ recent past has been filled with darkness, but the future may be brighter.
Buffalo, which has missed the playoffs an NHL-record 12 straight seasons, is No. 1 in TSN’s annual U-24 ranking of players and organizational prospects.
“The Sabres have every position covered with young players,” says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “The scouting department has done its job. Now it’s up to management to fit the pieces together.”
Defencemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, centre Dylan Cozens (aka The Workhorse From Whitehouse) and goalie Devon Levi headline Buffalo’s league-high 11 players labelled current or future impact NHLers.
The quality and quantity of Buffalo’s U-24 corps earns the Sabres top billing among the NHL’s 32 franchises.
Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects analyst Chris Peters assessed every team’s assets 23 or younger (as of season’s start) – evaluating current development and projecting future potential.
Players are graded AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (starting goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward), B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).
Dahlin and Power are AA blueliners, Cozens an A forward and Levi an A goalie.
Dahlin ranks fifth behind No. 1 Connor Bedard, No. 2 Quinn Hughes, No. 3 Jack Hughes and No. 4 Tim Stutzle in the overall individual rankings of players and prospects. Power is No. 9.
Buffalo enters the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend outside of a playoff position.
One consequence of the Sabres’ consistently bad regular-season finishes is high draft picks.
Dahlin (2018) and Power (2021) were No. 1 overall picks, while Cozens was a No. 7 pick (2019). Levi landed in Buffalo in the 2021 trade that sent Sam Reinhart to Florida.
Seven more Sabre assets are graded B players/prospects, including current Sabre forwards JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn and Zach Benson plus defenceman Mattias Samuelsson.
Benson, 18, scored his first NHL goal Wednesday on a spectacular between-the-legs shot against Washington.
As is our custom, the top four U-24 players in each organization are highlighted in the accompanying team-by-team breakdowns.
All AAA, AA, A and B players/prospects are included.
Buffalo is ranked ahead of No. 2 New Jersey by the slimmest of margins. The Devils’ Triple A superstar centre Jack Hughes and his Double A brother, left defenceman Luke, are supplemented by eight players in the B range.
No. 3 Anaheim joins Buffalo as the only teams with four A-level players: 18-year-old centre Leo Carlsson (AA), centre Mason McTavish (A), centre Trevor Zegras (A) and left defenceman Pavel Mintyukov (A).
No. 4 Chicago has 18-year-old AAA Bedard leading the way, along with 19-year-old left defenceman Kevin Korchinski (A) and 18-year-old centre Oliver Moore (A).
Vancouver is the top-ranked Canadian team, placing No. 5 largely on the shoulders of AAA left defenceman Quinn Hughes, who is off to a sensational start with 31 points in 20 games.
Tucked in behind Hughes on the Canucks’ U-24 list is 18-year-old right defenceman Tom Willander, selected 11th overall in the 2023 draft, and playing his freshman season with Boston University.
Next up among Canada’s seven teams is Ottawa at No. 7 overall. The Senators have two of the top 10 players in the TSN individual rankings with AAA centre Stutzle fourth and AA left defenceman Jake Sanderson seventh.
Sitting at No. 10 in the U-24 team rankings is Montreal, which has AA left winger Cole Caufield and eight B players, tied with New Jersey for most among the league’s 32 teams. Notably, 2022 No. 1 pick Juraj Slafkovsky is slotted as a B player, dropping from A status last year.
Here is a look at the remaining Canadian teams:
No. 17 Calgary: Dustin Wolf (A) is one of only two goalies ranked first on team U-24 lists, joining Nashville’s Yaroslav Askarov. Right winger Matt Coronato gives Calgary a second A player – which ties the Flames with Ottawa and Vancouver for most among Canadian teams.
No. 19 Winnipeg: Left winger Cole Perfetti, who had a five-game goal streak this month, is the Jets’ lone A player. Winnipeg is flush with B players – six of them in all, including 19-year-old goalie Dom DiVincentiis.
No. 27 Toronto: Left winger Matthew Knies has joined Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the Leafs’ top line, in the process elevating from B status in 2022 to A in 2023. Centre Easton Cowan, 18, is the only B player.
No. 29 Edmonton: Right defenceman Evan Bouchard, who turned 24 on Oct. 24, earns an A, but not without some controversy surrounding his up-and-down play this season. The Oilers are the only team in the league without a single B-level player.
Defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas finished last season as the NHL’s No. 1 team but finishes No. 32 in the 2023 U-24 ranking.
Vegas has had only one draft pick as high as 17th overall in the past six drafts. The Golden Knights have won eight playoff rounds during that time.
1. Buffalo Sabres (3)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Rasmus Dahlin
|Buffalo
|LD
|23
|AA
|2. Owen Power
|Buffalo
|LD
|20
|AA
|3. Dylan Cozens
|Buffalo
|C
|22
|A
|4. Devon Levi
|Buffalo
|G
|21
|A
|5. JJ Peterka
|Buffalo
|LW
|21
|B
|6. Mattias Samuelsson
|Buffalo
|LD
|23
|B
|7. Jack Quinn
|Buffalo
|RW
|22
|B
|8. Jiri Kulich
|Rochester
|LW
|19
|B
|9. Zach Benson
|Buffalo
|LW
|18
|B
|10. Noah Ostlund
|Djurgarden
|C
|19
|B
|11. Matt Savoie
|Rochester
|C
|19
|B
2. New Jersey Devils (6)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Jack Hughes
|New Jersey
|C
|22
|AAA
|2. Luke Hughes
|New Jersey
|LD
|20
|AA
|3. Dawson Mercer
|New Jersey
|RW
|22
|B
|4. Simon Nemec
|Utica (AHL)
|RD
|19
|B
|5. Alexander Holtz
|New Jersey
|RW
|21
|B
|6. Kevin Bahl
|New Jersey
|LD
|23
|B
|7. Lenni Hameenaho
|Assat (SM Liiga)
|RW
|19
|B
|8. Akira Schmid
|New Jersey
|G
|23
|B
|9. Seamus Casey
|Michigan (NCAA)
|RD
|19
|B
|10. Arseny Gritsyuk
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|RW
|22
|B
3. Anaheim Ducks (8)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Leo Carlsson
|Anaheim
|C
|18
|AA
|2. Mason McTavish
|Anaheim
|C
|20
|A
|3. Trevor Zegras
|Anaheim
|C
|22
|A
|4. Pavel Mintyukov
|Anaheim
|LD
|19
|A
|5. Lukas Dostal
|San Diego (AHL)
|G
|23
|B
|6. Jamie Drysdale
|Anaheim
|RD
|21
|B
|7. Nathan Gaucher
|San Diego (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
|8. Olen Zellweger
|San Diego (AHL)
|LD
|19
|B
4. Chicago Blackhawks (25)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Connor Bedard
|Chicago
|C
|18
|AAA
|2. Kevin Korchinski
|Chicago
|LD
|19
|A
|3. Oliver Moore
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|C
|18
|A
|4. Lukas Reichel
|Rockford (AHL)
|LW
|21
|B
|5. Frank Nazar
|Michigan (NCAA)
|C
|19
|B
|6. Wyatt Kaiser
|Chicago
|LD
|21
|B
|7. Adam Gajan
|Green Bay (USHL)
|G
|19
|B
5. Vancouver Canucks (9)
2023 Core 4 - Canucks
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|LD
|24
|AAA
|2. Tom Willander
|Boston U (NCAA)
|RD
|18
|A
|3. Jonathan Lekkerimaki
|Orebro (SHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|4. Hunter Brzustewicz
|Kitchener (OHL)
|RD
|18
|B
|5. Arturs Silovs
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|G
|22
|B
|6. Aatu Raty
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|C
|21
|B
6. Detroit Red Wings (2)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Moritz Seider
|Detroit
|RD
|22
|AA
|2. Lucas Raymond
|Detroit
|LW
|21
|A
|3. Sebastian Cossa
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|G
|21
|A
|4. Simon Edvinsson
|Detroit
|LD
|20
|B
|5. Axel Sandin-Pellikka
|Skelleftea (SHL)
|RD
|18
|B
|6. Marco Kasper
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|7. Nate Danielson
|Brandon (WHL)
|C
|19
|B
|8. Trey Augustine
|Michigan St. (NCAA)
|G
|18
|B
7. Ottawa Senators (5)
2023 Core 4 - Ottawa Senators
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Tim Stützle
|Ottawa
|C
|21
|AAA
|2. Jake Sanderson
|Ottawa
|LD
|21
|AA
|3. Ridly Greig
|Ottawa
|C
|21
|B
|4. Shane Pinto
|Ottawa
|C
|22
|B
|5. Mads Sogaard
|Belleville (AHL)
|G
|21
|B
|6. Leevi Merilainen
|Belleville (AHL)
|G
|21
|B
8. Columbus Blue Jackets (13)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Adam Fantilli
|Columbus
|C
|19
|AA
|2. David Jiricek
|Columbus
|RD
|20
|A
|3. Kent Johnson
|Columbus
|LW
|21
|B
|4. Kirill Marchenko
|Columbus
|RW
|23
|B
|5. Jordan Dumais
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|6. Denton Mateychuk
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|LD
|19
|B
|7. Gavin Brindley
|Michigan (NCAA)
|C/RW
|19
|B
|8. Dmitri Voronkov
|Columbus
|LW
|23
|B
|9. James Malatesta
|Cleveland (AHL)
|LW
|20
|B
9. Philadelphia Flyers (21)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Matvei Michkov
|Sochi (KHL)
|RW
|18
|AA
|2. Cutter Gauthier
|Boston C (NCAA)
|LW
|19
|AA
|3. Joel Farabee
|Philadelphia
|LW
|23
|B
|4. Bobby Brink
|Philadelphia
|RW
|22
|B
|5. Cam York
|Philadelphia
|LD
|22
|B
|6. Tyson Foerster
|Philadelphia
|RW
|21
|B
|7. Carson Bjarnason
|Brandon (WHL)
|G
|18
|B
|8. Oliver Bonk
|London (OHL)
|RD
|18
|B
10. Montreal Canadiens (4)
2023 Core 4 - Montreal Canadiens
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Cole Caufield
|Montreal
|LW
|22
|AA
|2. Kaiden Guhle
|Montreal
|LD
|21
|B
|3. Juraj Slafkovsky
|Montreal
|LW
|19
|B
|4. David Reinbacher
|Kloten (SUI)
|RD
|19
|B
|5. Joshua Roy
|Laval (AHL)
|LW
|20
|B
|6. Lane Hutson
|Boston U (NCAA)
|LD
|18
|B
|7. Kirby Dach
|Montreal
|C/RW
|22
|B
|8. Owen Beck
|Peterborough (OHL)
|C
|19
|B
|9. Logan Mailloux
|Laval (AHL)
|RD
|20
|B
11. Arizona Coyotes (16)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Logan Cooley
|Arizona
|C
|19
|AA
|2. Dmitry Simashev
|Yaroslavl (KHL)
|LD
|18
|A
|3. Dylan Guenther
|Tucson (AHL)
|RW
|20
|B
|4. Conor Geekie
|Wenatchee (WHL)
|C
|19
|B
|5. Matias Maccelli
|Arizona
|LW
|23
|B
|6. Maveric Lamoureux
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|RD
|19
|B
|7. Josh Doan
|Tucson (AHL)
|RW
|21
|B
|8. Daniil But
|Yaroslavl (KHL)
|LW
|18
|B
|9. Michael Hrabal
|UMass (NCAA)
|G
|18
|B
12. Minnesota Wild (12)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Matt Boldy
|Minnesota
|LW
|22
|A
|2. Jesper Wallstedt
|Iowa (AHL)
|G
|20
|A
|3. Brock Faber
|Minnesota
|RD
|21
|A
|4. Marco Rossi
|Minnesota
|C
|22
|B
|5. Liam Ohgren
|Farjestad (SHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|6. Danila Yurov
|Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|RW
|19
|A
|7. Carson Lambos
|Iowa (AHL)
|LD
|20
|B
13. Seattle Kraken (14)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Matty Beniers
|Seattle
|C
|21
|A
|2. Jagger Firkus
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|RW
|19
|A
|3. Shane Wright
|Coachella (AHL)
|C
|19
|B
|4. Eduard Sale
|Barrie (OHL)
|RW
|18
|A
|5. Ryker Evans
|Coachella (AHL)
|LD
|21
|B
|6. David Goyette
|Sudbury (OHL)
|C
|19
|B
|7. Ryan Winterton
|Coachella (AHL)
|RW
|20
|B
|8. Carson Rehkopf
|Kitchener (OHL)
|C
|18
|B
|9. Niklas Kokko
|Karpat (SM Liiga)
|G
|19
|B
14. Carolina Hurricanes (10)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|RW
|23
|AA
|2. Alexander Nikishin
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|LD
|22
|A
|3. Seth Jarvis
|Carolina
|RW
|21
|B
|4. Bradley Nadeau
|Maine (NCAA)
|LW
|18
|B
|5. Jackson Blake
|North Dakota (NCAA)
|RW
|20
|B
|6. Ville Koivunen
|Karpat (SM Liiga)
|C
|20
|B
15. Nashville Predators (18)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Yaroslav Askarov
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|G
|21
|A
|2. Matthew Wood
|Connecticut (NCAA)
|RW
|18
|A
|3. Joakim Kemell
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|RW
|19
|A
|4. Luke Evangelista
|Nashville
|RW
|21
|B
|5. Fedor Svechkov
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
|6. Tanner Molendyk
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|LD
|18
|B
16. San Jose Sharks (27)
Core Four Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Will Smith
|Boston C. (NCAA)
|C
|18
|A
|2. William Eklund
|San Jose
|LW
|21
|A
|3. Mattias Hävelid
|Linkoping (SHL)
|RD
|19
|B
|4. Thomas Bordeleau
|San Jose (AHL)
|C
|21
|B
|5. Filip Bystedt
|Linkoping (SHL)
|C
|19
|B
|6. Quentin Musty
|Sudbury (OHL)
|LW
|18
|B
|7. Kasper Halttunen
|London (OHL)
|RW
|18
|B
|8. Shakir Mukhamadullin
|San Jose (AHL)
|LD
|21
|B
17. Calgary Flames (20)
2023 Core 4 - Calgary Flames
Core Four Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Dustin Wolf
|Calgary (AHL)
|G
|22
|A
|2. Matt Coronato
|Calgary (AHL)
|RW
|21
|A
|3. Samuel Honzek
|Vancouver (WHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|4. Connor Zary
|Calgary
|C/LW
|22
|B
|5. Jakob Pelletier
|Calgary
|LW
|22
|B
|6. Jeremie Poirier
|Calgary (AHL)
|LD
|21
|B
18. New York Rangers (26)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. K’Andre Miller
|NY Rangers
|LD
|23
|A
|2. Gabriel Perreault
|Boston C. (NCAA)
|RW
|18
|B
|3. Braden Schneider
|NY Rangers
|RD
|22
|B
|4. Alexis Lafreniere
|NY Rangers
|LW
|22
|B
|5. Brennan Othmann
|Peterborough (OHL)
|LW
|20
|B
19. Winnipeg Jets (23)
2023 Core 4 - Winnipeg Jets
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Cole Perfetti
|Winnipeg
|LW
|21
|A
|2. Colby Barlow
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|LW
|18
|B
|3. Rutger McGroarty
|Michigan (NCAA)
|LW
|19
|B
|4. Brad Lambert
|Manitoba (AHL)
|C
|19
|B
|5. Nikita Chibrikov
|Manitoba (AHL)
|RW
|20
|B
|6. Chaz Lucius
|Manitoba (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
|7. Domenic DiVincentiis
|North Bay (NHL)
|G
|19
|B
20. St. Louis Blues (11)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Jimmy Snuggerud
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|RW
|19
|A
|2. Dalibor Dvorsky
|Sudbury (OHL)
|C
|18
|B
|3. Joel Hofer
|St. Louis
|G
|23
|B
|4. Zack Bolduc
|Springfield (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
|5. Otto Stenberg
|Frolunda (SHL)
|C
|18
|B
|6. Theo Lindstein
|Brynas (SWE2)
|LD
|18
|B
21. Los Angeles Kings (17)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Brandt Clarke
|Ontario (AHL)
|RD
|20
|A
|2. Quinton Byfield
|Los Angeles
|RW
|21
|A
|3. Arthur Kaliyev
|Los Angeles
|RW
|22
|B
|4. Tobias Bjornfot
|Los Angeles
|LD
|22
|C
22. Dallas Stars (1)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Wyatt Johnston
|Dallas
|RW
|20
|A
|2. Thomas Harley
|Dallas
|LD
|22
|B
|3. Logan Stankoven
|Texas (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
|4. Lian Bichsel
|Texas (AHL)
|LD
|19
|B
23. Colorado Avalanche (7)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Bowen Byram
|Colorado
|LD
|22
|A
|2. Calum Ritchie
|Oshawa (OHL)
|C
|18
|B
|3. Mikhail Gulyayev
|Omsk (KHL)
|LD
|18
|B
|4. Justus Annunen
|Colorado (AHL)
|G
|23
|C
24. Washington Capitals (24)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Ryan Leonard
|Boston C. (NCAA)
|RW
|18
|A
|2. Ivan Miroshnichenko
|Hershey (AHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|3. Martin Fehervary
|Washington
|LD
|24
|B
|4. Andrew Cristall
|Kelowna (WHL)
|RW
|18
|B
25. Florida Panthers (19)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Anton Lundell
|Florida
|C
|22
|B
|2. Spencer Knight
|Charlotte (AHL)
|G
|22
|A
|3. Mackie Samoskevich
|Charlotte (AHL)
|RW
|21
|B
|4. Kirill Gerasimyuk
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|G
|20
|B
26. New York Islanders (20)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Noah Dobson
|NY Islanders
|RD
|23
|AA
|2. Simon Holmstrom
|NY Islanders
|RW
|22
|C
|3. Alexander Romanov
|NY Islanders
|LD
|23
|C
|4. William Dufour
|Bridgeport (AHL)
|RW
|21
|C
27. Toronto Maple Leafs (22)
2023 Core 4 - Toronto Maple Leafs
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Matthew Knies
|Toronto
|LW
|21
|A
|2. Easton Cowan
|London (OHL)
|C
|18
|B
|3. Fraser Minten
|Kamloops (WHL)
|C
|19
|C
|4. Nick Robertson
|Toronto
|LW
|22
|C
28. Boston Bruins (29)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Matt Poitras
|Boston
|C
|19
|A
|2. Mason Lohrei
|Boston
|LD
|22
|B
|3. John Beecher
|Boston
|C
|22
|C
|4. Fabian Lysell
|Providence (AHL)
|RW
|20
|C
29. Edmonton Oilers (22)
2023 Core 4 - Edmonton Oilers
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Evan Bouchard
|Edmonton
|RD
|24
|A
|2. Dylan Holloway
|Edmonton
|LW
|22
|C
|3. Philip Broberg
|Edmonton
|LD
|22
|C
|4. Xavier Bourgault
|Bakersfield (AHL)
|RW
|21
|C
30. Pittsburgh Penguins (31)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Brayden Yager
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|C
|18
|B
|2. Owen Pickering
|Swift Current (WHL)
|LD
|19
|B
|3. Joel Blomqvist
|Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
|G
|21
|B
|4. Zam Plante
|Fargo (USHL)
|C
|19
|C
31. Tampa Bay Lightning (32)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Ethan Gauthier
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|RW
|18
|B
|2. Isaac Howard
|Michigan St. (NCAA)
|LW
|19
|B
|3. Jack Thompson
|Syracuse (AHL)
|RD
|21
|C
|4. Gage Goncalves
|Syracuse (AHL)
|C
|22
|C
32. Vegas Golden Knights (30)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. David Edstrom
|Frolunda (SHL)
|C
|18
|B
|2. Brendan Brisson
|Henderson (AHL)
|C
|22
|C
|3. Matyas Sapovaliv
|Saginaw (OHL)
|C
|19
|C
|4. Mathieu Cataford
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|RW
|18
|C