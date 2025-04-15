Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff says the injury susatined by defenceman Owen Power is serious. Ruff says he is still being evaluated and the team doesn't know whether he will need surgery. There is not timetable for his return.

"It is unfortunate," said Ruff.

Power, 22, suffered the injury in Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe was checked and fell into Power's knee, causing it to bend at an awkward angle.

Power played 79 games this season and scored a career-high seven goals and 40 points. Since being drafted first overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Mississauga, Ont. native has tallied 19 goals and 111 points in 242 games.

He signed a seven-year, $58.45 million extension ($8.35 AAV) in 2023.

The Sabres (35-38-7) finish their regular season with games tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.