Sabres' Dahlin out vs. Jets: 'It should be short-term, but you never know'
Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that captain Rasmus Dahlin will not be in the lineup tonight against the Winnipeg Jets due to back spasms.
Dahlin left Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche due to back spasms. He had zero points in 17:16 minutes of ice time.
"It should be short term, but you never know," said Ruff, who said he does not have an exact timetable on Dahlin's return.
The 24-year-old has six goals and 19 points in 25 games this season while averaging 24:42 minutes of ice time.
The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by Buffalo, Dahlin is a three-time All-Star and signed an eight-year, $88 million contract extension with the team on Oct. 9, 2023.
In 461 career NHL games, he has 72 goals and 311 points, all with the Sabres.