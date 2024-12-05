Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that captain Rasmus Dahlin will not be in the lineup tonight against the Winnipeg Jets due to back spasms.

Dahlin left Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche due to back spasms. He had zero points in 17:16 minutes of ice time.

"It should be short term, but you never know," said Ruff, who said he does not have an exact timetable on Dahlin's return.

The 24-year-old has six goals and 19 points in 25 games this season while averaging 24:42 minutes of ice time.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by Buffalo, Dahlin is a three-time All-Star and signed an eight-year, $88 million contract extension with the team on Oct. 9, 2023.

In 461 career NHL games, he has 72 goals and 311 points, all with the Sabres.