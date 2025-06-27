The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Jack Quinn to a two-year, $6.75 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.375 million.

Quinn, 23, had 15 goals and 39 points in 74 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season.

The 6-foot-1 winger has had injury problems, missing the first three months of the 2023-24 campaign while recovering from surgery to a torn Achilles tendon.

Quinn is coming off of his three-year, entry-level contract and carried a cap hit of $863,333. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2020, Quinn has 39 goals and 97 points in 178 career games.

The Ottawa native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, recording two goals and seven points to take home a gold medal. He also represented his country at the 2021 World Juniors in a silver-medal finish.

More to come.