The Buffalo Sabres have signed restricted free agent forward Peyton Krebs to a two-year, $2.9 million deal on Tuesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Krebs, 23, played last season with the Buffalo Sabres, recording four goals and 17 points in 80 games.

Krebs was acquired, along with forward Alex Tuch and two draft picks, from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Jack Eichel in November of 2021.

He is coming off the final year of his three-year entry-level contract he signed in November of 2019.

Drafted 17th overall by the Golden Knights in 2019, Krebs has 20 goals and 66 points in 215 career games split between the Golden Knights and Sabres.

The Calgary native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, registering a goal and five points en route to a gold medal. He also represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors, recording three goals and eight points to take home a silver medal.