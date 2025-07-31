The Buffalo Sabres have come to terms on a new deal with Devon Levi.

The team announced the signing of the restricted free-agent forward to a two-year, $1.625 million contract.

The deal comes with an average annual value of $812,500.

A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., the 23-year-old Levi appeared in nine games for the Sabres last season, going 2-7 with a goal against average of 4.12 and a .872 save percentage.

He spent the majority of his season with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans where he was 25-13-4 in 42 games with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Originally taken with the 212th overall selection of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft out of Northeastern by the Florida Panthers, Levi was acquired by the Sabres in the summer of 2021 in a deal that saw Sam Reinhart head the other way.

In 39 NHL games across three seasons, Levi owns a mark of 17-17-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .894 SV%.

Internationally, Levi has represented Canada twice, winning a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.