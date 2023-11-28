The Buffalo Sabres assigned goaltender Devon Levi to the AHL's Rochester Americans, the team announced on Tuesday.

Levi, 21, has a 3-4-1 record in eight starts this season, registering a .876 save percentage and 3.73 goals-against average while splitting time in the crease with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The 6-foot netminder was drafted 212th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 draft and was acquired by the Sabres, along with a draft pick, in a deal that saw forward Sam Reinhart go the other way in July of 2021.

Levi made his NHL debut last season and had a 5-2-0 record in seven starts with a .905 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.

Luukkonen, 24, has a 6-4-1 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.54 GAA in 11 appearances this season.