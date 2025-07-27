The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenceman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract carrying an average annual value of $2.2 million, the team announced Sunday.

Timmins, 26, was acquired in a traded with the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28.

The St. Catharines, Ont., native began the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, playing 51 games before being traded to the Penguins on March 7.

Timmins tallied three goals and 12 assists in 68 games split between the Maple Leafs and Penguins last season.

Timmins was drafted as the first pick in the second round (32nd overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in 2017.

In 159 career regular-season games, Timmins has six goals and 40 helpers.