The Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of Jacob Bryson to a one-year, $900,000 extension.

The 27-year-old defenceman was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Bryson has appeared in 42 games for the team this season, notching seven points and averaging 14:22 of ice time a night.

A native of London, Ont., Bryson was originally taken with 99th overall selection of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft out of Providence.

Bryson has appeared in 242 career contests over five seasons. He has four goals and 39 assists.