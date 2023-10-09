The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenceman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight year, $88 million extension, the team announced on Monday. The deal carries an average-annual value of $11 million, which is the second-highest cap-hit by a defenceman in the NHL, behind Erik Karlsson ($11.5 million) and tied with Drew Doughty.

“I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said at the start of training camp.

Dahlin tied for fifth among NHL defenceman with 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) last season, the third highest point total for a defenceman in Sabres history. The 23-year-old also became the first Sabres blueliner since Alexei Zhitnik in 1997-98 to score 15 or more goals.

"He's so competitive," Sabres captain Kyle Okposo said. "That's probably his best leadership quality, how competitive he is. He just wants to win all the time. He wants to be the best. He wants to be on the ice in every situation. He's been incredible."

The Lidkoping, Sweden native joins the young Sabres core of Tage Thompson (seven-year, $50 million contract), Dylan Cozens (seven years, $49.7 million), and Mattias Samuelsson (seven years, $30 million) who have signed long-term deals with the club.

Dahlin has registered 46 goals and 187 assists in 355 games since being selected No. 1 overall by the Sabres in the 2018 NHL Draft. His 233 points ranks eighth all-time in Sabres franchise history for points by a defenceman.

"I know I'm biased, but I look at him as one of the top in the world at what he does," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said last season. "He's taken huge steps. I couldn't be more proud of him but I also know how much work he's put into this. I still think he's going to get better. You hear me say that a lot. He's a player I believe will keep getting better."

The Sabres are set to open the regular season on Thursday against the New York Rangers as the team looks to snap it's NHL-worst 12-season playoff drought. Buffalo missed qualifying for the postseason by two points in 2022-23.