The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jason Zucker to a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension with an average annual value of $4.75 million per year, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Zucker, 33, has 18 goals and 44 points in 54 games with the Sabres this season.

The 5-foot-11 winger joined the Sabres on a one-year, $5 million contract in the off-season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 59th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2010, Zucker has 214 goals and 414 points in 751 career games split between the Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, and Sabres.

Zucker’s best season came during the 2017-18 campaign where he recorded 33 goals and 64 points in 82 games with the Wild.