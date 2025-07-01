The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed centre Ryan McLeod to a four-year, $20 million contract extension on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal carries an AAV of $5 million.

McLeod, 25, had a career season in Buffalo last season, notching career highs in goals (20), assists (33) and points (53) while averaging 16:50 minutes of ice time.

A second-round pick (40th overall) by Edmonton in 2018, McLeod was traded to the Sabres along with forward Tyler Tullio on July 5, 2024 in exchange for forward Matthew Savoie.

He is coming off a two-year, $4.2 million contract and was a restricted free agent.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has skated in 298 career NHL games, scoring 52 goals with 128 points, split between the Oilers and Sabres.