The Buffalo Sabres have signed unrestricted free agent goaltender Alex Lyon to a two-year, $3 million contract on Tuesday.

The Sabres also inked forward Justin Danforth to a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.8 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Lyon, 32, appeared in 30 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, going 14-9-1 with an .896 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-1 netminder finished a two-year, $1.8 million deal with an annual cap hit of $900,000.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, Lyon has a career 51-38-11 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.99 GAA split between the Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Red Wings.

The Baudette, Minn., native represented the United States twice at the World Championship, winning a bronze medal in 2015.

Danforth, 32, had nine goals and 21 points in 61 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

In 183 career NHL games, the Oshawa, Ont., native has 31 goals and 64 points, all with Columbus.