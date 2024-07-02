The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender James Reimer to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

Reimer, 36, appeared in 25 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season going 11-8-2 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is coming off a one-year, $1.5 million deal he signed with the Red Wings in July of 2023.

Drafted 99th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2006, Reimer has a career 215-177-63 record with a 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage split between the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Red Wings.

The Morweena, Man., native represented Canada twice at the World Championship leading the team to fifth-place finishes in 2011 and 2014.