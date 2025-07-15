The Buffalo Sabres have signed first-round pick Radim Mrtka to a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced.

The Sabres selected Mrtka ninth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mrtka, 18, played 43 games with the Seattle Thudnerbirds of the WHL last seaosn, scoring three goals and adding 32 assists.

The 6-foot-6 defenceman also played 10 games in his native Czechia’s Extraliga with Trinec Ocelari HC, where he registered one assist.

Mrtka represented Czechia twice at the World Under-18 Championships, tallying one goal and four points in 10 games.