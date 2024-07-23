The Buffalo Sabres have signed restricted free agent forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $2.7 million contract.

The 26-year-old had a breakout season with the Washington Capitals last season, scoring six goals with 21 points in 81 games.

A fifth-round pick (145th overall) by Washington in 2016, he was acquired by the Sabres on June 29 in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

He helped the AHL’s Hershey Bears win the Calder Cup in 2023.

In 105 NHL games, the Delta, B.C. native has eight goals and 24 points.