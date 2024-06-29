The Buffalo Sabres have started the process of buying out the remainder of forward Jeff Skinner's contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 32-year-old was on the sixth season of an eight-year, $72 million deal with an annual cap hit of $9 million, scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 5-foot-11 winger recorded 24 goals and 46 points in 74 games with the Sabres last season.

Drafted seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2010, Skinner has 357 goals and 670 points in 1,006 career games split between the Hurricanes and Sabres.

Skinner won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2011 after he recorded 31 goals and 63 points in 82 games. He has never made the playoffs in his 14-season career.

The Toronto native represented Canada four times at the World Championship, taking home a silver medal in 2017.