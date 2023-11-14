Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson suffered an injury in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins and will miss "significant time," head coach Don Granato told reporters.

In the second period, Thompson took a Charlie McAvoy shot off the left hand/wrist area and appeared to be in significant discomfort. He also sustained a cut on a fall earlier in the game but Granato said it is the blocked shot that will keep Thompson out long-term. He fell in the opening period but returned for the second.

"Tage is gonna miss some time here. Probably some significant time, unfortunately," Granato said via the Buffalo News. "Fought through the first injury. Couldn’t fight through the second one."

The 26-year-old played 5:38 and recorded one shot on goal before departing for good. The Bruins went on to win the matchup 5-2 behind three points from David Pastrnak.

Thompson had six goals and six assists in 16 outings entering play Tuesday. He scored 47 goals and 94 points in 78 games last season.

Buffalo will be back in action Friday evening in Winnipeg against the Jets.