Buffalo Sabres forward Tyson Jost and Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michael Hutchinson were each placed on waivers Thursday afternoon.

The moves were made after the NHL's holiday roster freeze ended, with transactions officially re-opening Thursday at midnight.

Jost, 25, has two goals and two assists in 29 games so far this season for the Sabres, his second in Buffalo after being claimed on waivers in November of 2022.

A veteran of eight NHL seasons, Jost began his career with the Colorado Avalanche and played six seasons there before being dealt to the Minnesota Wild in March of 2022. He carries a $2 million cap hit for this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 33-year-old Hutchinson played his only game for the Red Wings at the NHL level this season on Dec. 23, stopping 33 of 36 shots in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Hutchinson is owed $775,000 in 2023-24 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He is a veteran of 11 NHL seasons and has also spent time with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in addition to the Wings.