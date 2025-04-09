These are good days for the Montreal Canadiens.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Habs seem destined to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since their memorable run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2020-21.

Montreal, who has won six straight games, owns a 39-30-9 record, good enough to hold down the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 87 points, eight better than the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets. They also sit just three points behind the playoff-bound Ottawa Senators for the top wild-card spot.

This campaign has been a welcomed change of pace for Canadiens fans everywhere after finishing last in the Atlantic Division in each of the previous three seasons.

It appeared the Canadiens would be on the outside looking in for a good portion of 2024-25. They held a 25-26-6 record through 56 games heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break in mid-February, six points behind the Red Wings for the second wild-card and needing to leapfrog six teams to get into playoff position.

Since the resumption of the NHL season on Feb. 22 following the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Canadiens are 14-4-4, good enough for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Red-Hot Habs (Since Feb. 22) Stat Canadiens Eastern Conference Rank Points 32 (14-4-4) 1st Goals For Per Game 3.32 5th Goals Against 2.64 3rd Goal Differential +15 Tied 1st

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and star rookie defenceman Lane Hutson have been two of the best players in the NHL statistically speaking following the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The 25-year-old Suzuki has record 34 points (13 goals and 21 assists) over 22 games since Feb. 22, placing him second in the NHL behind St. Louis Blues centre Robert Thomas. The sixth-year NHLer has already had a career season with 28 goals and 58 assists for 86 points over 78 games.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old American Huston ranks second in points by defenceman over the stretch with three goals and 20 assists, five points behind Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar.

Huston's 64 points - six goals and 58 assists over 78 games - puts him in elite company and a major favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. Huston is the first rookie blueliner to record 60 or more points since Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom accomplished the feat for the Red Wings in 1991-92.

Most Points by Rookie Defenceman Player Year Points Larry Murphy (Kings) 1980-81 76 Brian Leetch (Rangers) 1988-89 71 Gary Suter (Flames) 1985-86 68 Phil Housley (Sabres) 1982-83 66 Ray Bourque (Bruins) 1979-80 65 Chris Chelios (Canadiens) 1984-85 64 Lane Hutson (Canadiens) 2024-25 64 Barry Beck (Rockies) 1977-78 60

American forward Cole Caufield (37 goals and 67 points over 78 games) is also having a career season, while 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky is close to doing the same with 17 goals and 48 points over 75 games.

And the good news continued to roll in for the Canadiens on Tuesday, hours before they handled the Red Wings, 4-1, in front of an electric Bell Centre for their six straight victory.

Highly touted Russian forward Ivan Demidov - selected fifth overall by Montreal last summer - is expected to make his NHL debut soon after leaving his KHL club and signing with the Canadiens. The 19-year-old netted 19 goals and 30 assists over 65 games in Russia this season and could provide an extra spark for a Habs team that has nothing to lose in the playoffs.

If the standings remain the same, Montreal will take on Alex Ovechkin and the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals in the opening round of the postseason.