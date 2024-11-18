Year Goals (82-Game Pace) Points (82-Game Pace) 2023-24 22 (26) 61 (73) 2024-25 3 (14) 13 (59)

The North Vancouver, B.C. native has recorded one assist in his past five games and has not scored since Oct. 26.

“Right now, he looks lost,” said Ray Ferraro on the Ray and Dregs Podcast.

“They’re not a very good team, they never score, and he doesn’t generate anything for two reasons. A) He doesn’t really have a good fit to play with, there’s no strong offensive player to play with and B), he’s doing the thing young players do when they’re struggling to score.

“There are five players in the league who average over a minute per shift, and he’s one of them. That’s got to be cut by a third. There’s no pace to his game, there’s no ‘get up and go’, there’s no threat.

“There’s always a tendency to push some of these guys ahead of where they are. In my mind, he’s not there.”

The Blackhawks traded for 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner and fellow first-overall pick, Taylor Hall, to give Bedard a veteran offensive player to learn from. However, the experiment has not worked, as Hall has played just 27 games over two seasons with the Blackhawks and was recently made a healthy scratch, as he has recorded just two goals and six points through 17 games this season.

The Blackhawks averaged a league-worst 2.17 goals per game last season and are once again on pace to be the lowest-scoring club in the NHL, averaging 2.33 goals per game through 18 contests.