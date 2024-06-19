With every passing season, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid continues to find new ways to make hockey history.

McDavid had four points on Tuesday night to pace the Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers to force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

With the performance, McDavid reached 42 points this playoffs, the fourth-most points in a single postseason by a player. Wayne Gretzky holds the first (47 in 1984-85) and third spots (43 in 1987-88) on that list, while Mario Lemieux is second with 44 points in 1990-91.

The last time a player recorded 40 points in a postseason was Gretzky in 1993.

McDavid’s 42 points lead all players by a wide margin, with Oilers teammate Evan Bouchard a distant second with 32 points. His eight goals are eighth in the playoffs, but his 34 assists have him on top, followed by Bouchard’s 26 helpers.

McDavid has elevated his game since Edmonton went down 3-0 in the series against Florida, also recording four points in a do-or-die Game 4 to keep the Oilers alive.

Of the 23 playoff games he has skated in this year, there are just five games where he did not record a point, with the Oilers going 1-4 in those games where McDavid didn’t have a goal or an assist.

McDavid has been a beast in all situations, recording 25 points at even strength and 17 on the power play while averaging 23:06 minutes of ice time.

McDavid has recorded two or more points in 12 of the 23 games, piling up the points in every series the Oilers have played.

Against the Los Angeles Kings in round one, he had 12 points in five games, including a five-assist performance in Game 1.

McDavid had his lowest-scoring series against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round, but still put up nine points in seven games.

In the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, McDavid had 10 points in six games.

Now against Florida, he has 11 points in five games as the Oilers look to avoid elimination.

There are two potential games remaining in the series, and with the way McDavid is playing, a Game 7 and a broken Gretzky record are well within reach.