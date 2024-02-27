Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid is no stranger to the Art Ross Trophy. The 27-year-old centre has won the award for most regular-season points in three consecutive seasons (2021-23), scoring 1.74 points per game in 218 contests over that span.

McDavid has won the Art Ross five times in his career and, after a relatively slow start to the season, is once again in the hunt for the award. He currently has 91 points in 54 games and trails Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (102) by 11 points for the league lead.



Connor McDavid point totals by season Season Games Played Goals Assists Points 2015-16 45 16 32 48 2016-17 82 30 70 100 2017-18 82 41 67 108 2018-19 78 41 75 116 2019-20 64 34 63 97 2020-21 56 33 72 105 2021-22 80 44 79 123 2022-23 82 64 89 153 2023-24 54 21 70 91 *Bold Indicates Art Ross Trophy win

McDavid’s pursuit of his sixth Art Ross in nine seasons looks different than in years past. With just 21 goals on the season, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native is on pace for 31 goals, his lowest full-season total since he netted 30 in 2016-17. He is currently tied for third on his team in goals, trailing Zach Hyman (38), Leon Draisaitl (29), and tied with Evander Kane.

His relative down year has been even more pronounced in February. McDavid scored nine goals over the Oilers’ 16-game win streak between Dec. 21 and Jan. 27. However, since scoring a goal in the streak-ending loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6, McDavid has failed to find the back of the net and has been held scoreless over his past 10 games.

Despite the lack of goals, McDavid has climbed up the points leaderboard by racking up 23 assists in those 10 games, once again adding his name to the Oilers record books. His 70 assists are the ninth-highest total through 54 games in Oilers’ history, trailing eight different Wayne Gretzky seasons.

(Related) Most assists in a season - #Oilers player's first 54 GP:

107- Gretzky (1985-86)

95- Gretzky (1983-84)

95- Gretzky ('84-85)

88- Gretzky ('87-88)

87- Gretzky ('82-83)

83- Gretzky ('86-87)

77- Gretzky ('81-82)

71- Gretzky ('80-81)

70- McDavid (2023-24)

69- McDavid ('22-23) https://t.co/Lf5nMHvpyB — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 27, 2024

His 23 assists this month are also the third-most helpers by a player in one calendar month of February.

