It has looked shaky at times so far for the Oilers, but a come-from-behind victory on the road in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights has given Edmonton a head start towards another long playoff run.

The Oilers have trailed in all five of their postseason victories thus far.

They had to erase a 2-0 deficit in Game 1 vs. Vegas, but as they've shown repeatedly in these playoffs, they're prepared to mount a comeback from any deficit.

Mark Stone scored two goals in the opening period for the Golden Knights before Edmonton answered with a tally of their own. But things really opened up in the third after a scoreless second frame.

Connor McDavid showcased his awe-inspiring speed to open up a shooting lane for Evan Bouchard from the blueline, and Leon Draisaitl whacked the rebound out of mid-air from behind the net. The puck bounced off Adin Hill's pads and into the net for the tying goal.

Zach Hyman scored from just above the right circle with 3:02 left in the period to put Edmonton ahead for good, with Connor Brown chipping in an insurance goal into an empty net.

“That's part of having a mature, older group,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Players have seen a lot, a lot of good things and a lot of bad things. In the playoffs, things fluctuate.

"There's a lot of things that can stress out the team. No matter what happens, I think we handled it really well tonight.”

The 3-0 goals advantage in the third period pushed the Oilers' total to 18-6 through seven games in the playoffs so far. That 12-goal advantage is best in the playoffs by a wide margin.

No other team has scored more than 10 goals in the third period in this playoffs so far, while Edmonton has netted 18.

"Yes, we'd like to get a better start, the first goal and cruise from there," Knoblauch said. "We know that's not the case, but I think if you can pick a period that you're going to be the strongest in as a coach, you want to be best in the third period because that's where it's going to come down to.

"I've been very happy with our third periods."

“We stuck with our game plan and found a way,” Corey Perry, who scored the first goal in the game for Edmonton said. “We came here to win hockey games and we found a way tonight.”

The comeback marked Edmonton's fifth come-from-behind victory in the playoffs, which set a new record. All of their victories in this postseason have come after trailing early in the game.

It was also a rare win in the opening game of a playoff series - something the Oilers have struggled to achieve in recent trips to the postseason.

Edmonton has qualified for the playoffs in six consecutive seasons dating back to 2019-20. In 13 series played across those playoff appearances, they have won the first game of the series just three times, with their third win coming on Tuesday.

Struggles in series openers Year Round Opponent Series opener result Series result 2025 Second Golden Knights Won 4-2 ? 2025 First Kings Lost 6-5 Won in 6 2024 Stanley Cup Final Panthers Lost 3-0 Lost in 7 2024 Western Conference Final Stars Won 3-2 Won in 6 2024 Second Canucks Lost 5-4 Won in 7 2024 First Kings Won 7-4 Won in 5 2023 Second Golden Knights Lost 6-4 Lost in 6 2023 First Kings Lost 4-3 Won in 6 2022 Western Conference Final Avalanche Lost 8-6 Lost in 4 2022 Second Flames Lost 9-6 Won in 5 2022 First Kings Lost 4-3 Won in 7 2021 First Jets Lost 4-1 Lost in 4 2020 Qualifying Blackhawks Lost 6-4 Lost in 4

“It gives you a great opportunity,” said Hyman. “Steal one in their rink and have a chance for both. We haven’t been in that position a lot. It’s nice to get the first one out of the way.”

Per NHL.com, teams that win the first game in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are 531-249 (68.1 percent).

Edmonton clamped down after allowing Stone to score two early goals. Their defensive gameplan was executed flawlessly through the second period, outshooting the Golden Knights 12-1 in that frame.

Perry's goal in the first period was cited as a turning point to get the team on the right course after a sloppy start.

“The pick-me-up, when you consider, is when we are able to score that goal,” Knoblauch said. “I thought that gave our bench a little bit of life, a little excitement.”

The Oilers showcased some off the grit that has powered them this season in last year's Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. After falling behind 3-0 in the series, the offence exploded, pouring in 18 goals over the next three games to force a deciding Game 7.

If the team can continue to play with that level of tenacity, there's genuine hope that the Oilers can become the first Canadian team since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993 to be crowned Stanley Cup champions.