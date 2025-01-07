For the first time since the 2021 shortened season, the Montreal Canadiens are in a playoff spot.

With their 5-4 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, the Canadiens moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as their hot streak continues, winning eight of their past 10 games.

The Habs embarked on a five-game road trip after Christmas, beating the past four Stanley Cup champions in the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, with their lone loss against the Chicago Blackhawks.

There are plenty of players in the Canadiens lineup you can point to as major reasons why the team is succeeding.

Cole Caufield has goals in five of his past six games while captain Nick Suzuki has six points in his past four games. And after a slow start to his season coming off major knee surgery in 2023, Kirby Dach has four goals in his past six games.

The trade for defenceman Alexandre Carrier has also had an immediate impact. Since coming over from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Justin Barron on Dec. 18, the Habs are 7-2 with Carrier in the lineup.

But the star on defence has been rookie Lane Hutson, who moved into first place in NHL rookie scoring after notching a goal and two assists Monday.

Hutson’s 30 points edge out Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov’s 29 and San Jose Sharks first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini’s 28 as the trio have separated themselves atop the Calder Trophy race. Hutson is also third on the Canadiens in points this season.

The 20-year-old has been averaging 22:38 minutes of ice time as a rookie and is quickly making Habs history. He is the fastest rookie defenceman in franchise history to reach 30 career points in 42 games, beating Chris Chelios’ previous record of 45.

“If I was playing against Lane Hutson I’d definitely ask my players to be physical with him, but you gotta be careful where you’re physical with him because he’s pretty slippery,” Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said postgame on Monday.

“He can get around a player and then you have a numbers advantage. I know how teams want to play him but he’s pretty resilient, he can take it. He made big plays tonight."

Hutson’s 13 points in December earned NHL Rookie of the Month honours and already has four points in three games to kick off January.

"He brings it every night,” Caufield said. “I've never seen him panic.

“As a young kid like that, his game hasn't had to change, and that's just how special he is. He's been doing it at every level.”