In an NHL rookie class full of talented players who have made their mark this season, none have made history like Montreal Canadiens blueliner Lane Hutson has.

After posting back-to-back three-point performances against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Sunday and Tuesday, Hutson is up to 62 points on the year and is seventh on the all-time list for points in a season by a rookie defenceman, surpassing the likes of Nicklas Lidstrom, Reed Larson and Barry Beck this week.

With eight games remaining in the regular season for Montreal, Larry Murphy’s record of 76 points, set in 1980-81 with the Los Angeles Kings, seems a bit out of reach but Hutson has proved doubters wrong all season long. Next in his sights on the record list is Chris Chelios, who currently holds the Canadiens’ record for points by a rookie blueliner with 64.

Drafted 62nd overall in 2022, Hutson is the only second-round pick from that year to have played the entire year in the NHL this season.

"He's a special player, he's having a special year,” Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said after Tuesday’s game. “You can see talent when he shows up. I don't know how he was picked so late in the draft, but we seemed to get a steal.”

The 21-year-old recently captured the NHL Rookie of the Month award for March, the second time he has done so this season. He is the first Canadiens player to do so since the 1985-86 season, when forward Kjell Dahlin did it twice. In the month of March, Hutson had one goal and 14 assists in 14 games.

With last night’s three-assist performance, Hutson broke the Canadiens’ single-season franchise record for assists by a rookie, beating out Chelios’ previous mark of 55. He also sits three assists back of Murphy for the most in a season by a rookie defenceman. It was also his 15th multi-assist game of the season, the second most in a season in NHL history from a rookie defenceman behind Chelios’ 16.

In the current rookie points race, Hutson has a four-point lead on Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (58) and is nine points ahead of San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini (53).

The last defenceman to take home the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie was in 2022 as Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings had 50 points in 82 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

“I don’t know if a lot of people appreciate how much he does defensively for us,” said Canadiens forward Jake Evans of Hutson on Wednesday. “How quickly he can kill plays and then give it back up to the forwards. He’s a huge part of our team and I do think he’s one of the best.”