By the Numbers: Michkov's early Calder push not enough for struggling Flyers

Through seven games, Matvei Michkov has been as advertised for the Philadelphia Flyers.

However, the rookie's early success has not translated to team success for Flyers, who sit at 1-5-1 on the season.

Selected seventh overall in the 2023 draft, Michkov arrived in North America earlier than expected this summer after being granted an early leave from his contract by the KHL's SKA Saint Petersburg.

With three goals and seven points in seven games, the 19-year-old winger is the Flyers' leading scorer this season with three more points than any other player. He's also the seventh teenager in team history to post six or more points in his first seven games.

Michkov enjoyed the second multi-point game of his young career on Wednesday, posting a goal and assist against the Washington Capitals in another losing effort - a 6-3 loss.

"He's a pretty electric player when he has the puck, and he really makes things happen out there,” Flyers defenceman Jamie Drysdale said of Michkov after the loss. “He probably could have had three goals tonight, too. Heck of an offensive talent.”

Despite an injection of offence from the rookie, the Flyers have stumbled out of the gate and sit last in the Metropolitan Division. The team has scored just 17 goals this season, while allowing 31 goals against.

"I think that the biggest key is there's a frustration level," Flyers head coach John Tortorella said of the team's lack of offence earlier this week. "They want to play well. They want to win a hockey game. They want to score a goal in the home building. You can't let the frustration turn into cheating. You can't forget about your structure as we're going through this.

“It's kind of doubled up because it's the start of the year and we're in this jam, so there's even more pressure. We just have to play the way we're supposed to play within our structure."

Philadelphia held a playoff spot for most of last season before falling out of the bracket with just two wins in their final 11 games. Flyers general manager Daniel Briere tempered expectations throughout last season for the rebuilding franchise, but set the stage for a step forward while introducing Michkov in July.

“There’s been internal growth [to our team],” said Briere. “Our younger guys are a year older and are a little more mature. Michkov adds another level of skill and to add a player of his talent level will hopefully, eventually make us a better team.”

The Flyers will try to right the ship this weekend with back-to-back home games against the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens.

Michkov leads Calder Trophy odds

Amid his hot start, Michkov has emerged as the betting favourite to win the Calder Memorial Trophy this season, with current odds of +135 at FanDuel.

Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven, who posted six goals and 14 points in 24 games last season, owns the second-best odds at +260. The 21-year-old centre has one goal and eight points in games to start the season.

Montreal Canadiens blueliner Lane Hutson is currently +460 amid mixed results in his start to the season. The 20-year-old blueliner has four assists in seven games, but has struggled at times defensively as a minus-5.

Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in June's draft, has dropped to +1100 as he remains sidelined by an upper-body injury. The 18-year-old forward had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut in the Sharks' season-opener, but will now remain out into November.

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (+1700) and Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier (+2000) round out the current top-six. Wolf is off to a strong start with a 3-0-0 record with a .936 save percentage and a 2.30 GAA. Gauthier has been limited to two assists in six games with the Ducks after being traded from the Flyers last season.