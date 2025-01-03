The Montreal Canadiens ended 2024 surrounded by hope that their rebuild is on the right track.

After struggling in November with a 4-6-2 record, the team stormed back in December going 9-5-0, which was seventh best record in the NHL.

Since Dec. 17, the Canadiens are among the league leaders in wins (six), points (12), goals for (31), goals against (14), and penalty kill (95.2 per cent).

“They’re learning what they’re capable of, and it’s not [just] what you’re capable of. It’s what you’re willing to do, right?” head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters after their 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on New Year’s Eve. “They’re willing to sacrifice some of their individual stuff for the bigger cause, and you see it. The bench is so dialled in.

“Being behind the players on the bench, you can hear the guys what they say. They’re so dialed in. They’re all in it. It’s fun.”

One of the reasons for Montreal’s turnaround has been the play of Sam Montembeault, who has been outstanding in December.

The 6-foot-3 netminder went 8-4-0 in December with a .909 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average while recording one shutout. This season, Montembeault has a 14-14-2 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.87 GAA.

He will also be representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off later this season.

“He’s kept us in the game so many times, just unbelievable, and that’s why they picked him for Team Canada, for that reason,” winger Patrick Laine told reporters after Montreal’s 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators on Dec. 5. “He shows up in big moments. 5-on-3 against, when you look at the guys they have and nothing goes in, he’s been unreal.”

Laine’s entrance into the lineup after sustaining a knee injury during preseason has also had a major impact on the club. Since returning to action on Dec. 3, Laine has upgraded the power play, with all eight of his goals coming on the man advantage.

The offensive leaders of the team have been able to provide scoring at times when the club needs it most, without giving up anything on defence.

“You can compete against anyone if you keep your goals against at two or under. They’re finding out that this is the way they can win.” TSN hockey analyst Bruce Boudreau said. “It’s not about all offence and they’re getting timely goals from Laine, Kirby Dach, and Cole Caufield. But they’re playing solid defence.”

Montreal enters the New Year in position to accelerate their rebuild by making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Entering Friday’s action, the Canadiens are three points back of the Ottawa Senators for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

They have not made the playoffs since the shortened 2020-21 season that saw them reach the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“If the Montreal Canadiens can believe that they can make the playoffs, it’s better for all of hockey, and better for games in March and April,” said Boudreau. “Hopefully they will continue to be in the race all that time because it would overall be better for hockey in general."