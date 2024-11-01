NEW YORK — Cale Makar has been named the NHL's first star for October.

The Colorado Avalanche defenceman registered four goals and 15 assists last month to become just the second blueliner — and first since Bobby Orr in 1973-74 — to open a season with a point streak of at least 11 games.

Makar also tied for the league lead in points with 19.

Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor was named the second star after putting up nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 10 games.

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was tabbed as the league's third star with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in nine contests.

Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov, meanwhile, was named the NHL's rookie of the month. He registered four goals and five assists in 11 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.