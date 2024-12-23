NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar, Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander and Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine were named the NHL’s three stars for the week ending Dec. 22.

Makar, the week's top star, led all skaters with eight points in four games, helping Colorado climb to third in the Central Division.

The 26-year-old Makar leads all NHL defencemen in scoring this season with 11 goals and 34 assists for 45 points in 36 games.

Nylander was named the second star after tallying five goals and two assists, including three multi-point outings, for Toronto.

Laine’s five power-play goals powered Montreal to three straight wins, earning him third-star honours.

The Finnish forward has been a force on the man advantage this season, scoring eight goals in nine games since returning from a pre-season knee injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.