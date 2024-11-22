CALGARY — Jonathan Huberdeau lobbied for teammate MacKenzie Weegar's inclusion on Canada's team for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off after Weegar's three assists paced the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday.

"Give him a shout-out to make Team Canada," Huberdeau said. "It's the time to do that. He's such a good player. He plays hard all around the game."

Full rosters for Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden will be announced Dec. 4 for the NHL's showcase international tournament Feb. 12-20.

Canada named one defenceman — Colorado's Cale Makar — among its first six declared players.

"I know I've got all my teammates' support, Hubie and everybody that wants me to make it," Weegar said. "That's awesome. But team here first, Calgary first and whatever happens, happens and (I'd) be fortunate enough to play for that team if that's the case."

The 30-year-old from Ottawa was a standout for Canada en route to a gold medal at the 2023 men's world hockey championship. Weegar led all defencemen with 11 points in 10 games.

Connor Zary scored the third-period winner Thursday for the Flames (11-6-3), who have claimed points in seven of their last eight games and continue to chase the Vegas Golden Knights ahead by a point atop the Pacific Division by a point.

Calgary's Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich each had a goal and an assist. Huberdeau's assist on Zary's winner was the 500th of his career.

Dustin Wolf repelled 27 of 29 shots for a third straight win. He was the first in Calgary's goaltending tandem with Dan Vladar to get a third straight start this season.

Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle replied for the Rangers (12-5-1), who lost just their second road game this season.

While Calgary hasn't scored more than three goals in a game since Oct. 22, the Flames leaned less on goaltending Thursday when they outshot the Rangers 49-29, including 20-5 in the first period.

"The first period, we just kept coming and coming and I think it wore down on that team," Weegar said.

Rangers workhorse Igor Shesterkin held his team in their third road game in five nights until a two-goal burst in a 16-second span drew the visitors even in the second period.

Zary outmuscled Rangers winger Kaapo Kaako — listed at over 30 pounds heavier than Zary — to get a shot away and over Shesterkin at 10:35 of the third period.

What's been an anemic power play for Calgary produced an important goal, scored by Sharangovich, in a second straight game for a 2-0 lead.

"We're always going to be in close games and we need the penalty kill and our power play to be difference-makers," head coach Ryan Huska said.

Weegar was dealing with something as he didn't partake in the pre-game skate nor Wednesday's practice after a shootout win over the Islanders earlier in the week.

The six-foot, 206-pound defenceman was an impact player, however, against one of the top defensive teams in the NHL.

"Strictly just games now," Weegar joked.

While Huberdeau was the centrepiece of the summer of 2022 trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers, Weegar turned out to be a bonus get for Calgary in that deal.

The defenceman blossomed in his second season as a Flame with 20 goals and 32 assists in 82 games in 2023-24.

Weegar's three assists Thursday gave him 11 points in 20 games, which tied for second on the Flames behind Huberdeau with 12.

Huska said he'd lobby for Weegar's inclusion on Canada's team too.

"I'm in his corner, for sure. He can play the game on both sides," Huska said. "He's a competitive guy, the type of guy you want in a short tournament like that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.