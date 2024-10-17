Calgary Flames forward Samuel Honzek is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old winger is without a point in four games to start the season. He logged 13:48 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Selected 16th overall in the 2023 draft, Honzek earned a role on the Flames roster this season after a strong training camp.

The Trencin, Slovakia native had 10 goals and 31 points in 33 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants last season.