The Calgary Flames acquire forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Philadelphia Flyers for a package that includes forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

Philadelphia will also receive forward Jakob Pelletier, a second-round draft pick in 2025, and seventh-round draft pick in 2028 in return.

Frost, 25, is on the second year of a two-year, $4.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-foot centre has 11 goals and 25 points in 48 games with the Flyers this season.

Drafted 27th overall by the Flyers in 2017, Frost has 50 goals and 135 points in 277 career games.

The Aurora, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2019 World Juniors, registering four goals and eight points in a sixth-place finish.

Frost is also the son of long-time Toronto Maple Leafs public address announcer Andy Frost.

Farabee, 24, has eight goals and 19 points in 49 games with the Flyers this season.

The 6-foot winger is on the third season of a six-year, $30 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season.

Drafted 14th overall by the Flyers in 2018, Farabee has 90 goals and 201 points in 383 career games.

The Syracuse, N.Y., native represented the United States at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia, recording a goal and two points in a fifth-place finish.

Kuzmenko, 28, was originally acquired by the Flames before the trade deadline last season, along with prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, and a draft pick, in a deal that sent forward Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks.

The 5-foot-11 winger has four goals and 15 points through 37 games with the Flames this season.

Kuzmenko is on the final season of a two-year, $11 million deal with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Canucks in July of 2022, Kuzmenko has 65 goals and 135 points in 190 career games split between the Canucks and Flames.

The Yakutsk, Russia, native represented his country at the 2021 World Championship, recording a goal and two points in a fifth-place finish.

Pelletier, 23, has four goals and 11 points in 23 games with the Flames this season. He also has three goals and 19 points in 20 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers this season.

The 5-foot-9 winger signed a one-year, $800,000 extension with the team in the off-season.

Drafted 26th overall by the Flames in 2019, Pelletier has eight goals and 21 points in 60 career games.

The Quebec City native represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors, recording three goals and seven points in a silver-medal finish.