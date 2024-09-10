The Calgary Flames invited defenceman Tyson Barrie to training camp on a player tryout agreement and also reached agreement with blueliner Jarred Tinordi on a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Barrie, 33, tallied one goal and 14 assists in 41 games with the Nashville Predators last season. He dressed in one playoff game, posting an assist.

The Victoria, B.C., native has 109 goals and 396 assists in 809 games split between the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Predators.

Tiniordi’s deal is worth $800,000 at the NHL level. The 32-year-old defenceman appeared in 52 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season tallying nine assists and was minus-27.

The Millersville, Md., native was drafted in the first round, 22nd overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in 2010 and spent his first three-plus seasons with the club.

Tinordi has also suited up for the Arizona Coyotes, Predators, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers, posting four goals and 26 assists in 205 career regular-season games.

Conroy optimistic on Pelletier deal

Flames general manager Craig Conroy said at the team's golf tournament Tuesday he remains optimistic on signing restricted free agent Jakob Pelletier ahead of training camp.

Pelletier posted one goal and three points in 13 games with the Flames last season. He added five goals and 12 points in 18 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old forward was selected 26th overall by the Flames in the 2019 draft. He has four goals and 10 points in 37 career games with the team.

The Flames will open their preseason on Sept. 22 against the Seattle Kraken, with their regular-season opener set for Oct. 9 against the Vancouver Canucks.