Flames' Mangiapane (illness) ruled out vs. Avalanche
Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane will miss Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche due to illness, the team announced prior to puck drop.
Mangiapane had an assist and played 17:57 in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The 27-year-old has appeared in 63 games this season for the Flames and has 13 goals and 23 assists with a plus-9 rating.The Toronto native was selected by the Flames 166th overall in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.