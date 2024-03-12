Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane will miss Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche due to illness, the team announced prior to puck drop.

Mangiapane had an assist and played 17:57 in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 63 games this season for the Flames and has 13 goals and 23 assists with a plus-9 rating.

The Toronto native was selected by the Flames 166th overall in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.