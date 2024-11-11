Calgary Flames forward Anthony Mantha is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury that will require surgery.

Mantha will undergo the surgery on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was injured on Nov. 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. Near the end of the first period, he took a body check from Canadiens Emil Heineman. He left the game and did not return.

Mantha had four goal and three assists in 12 games this season.

He joined the Flames in the of-season on a one-year, $3.5 million contract this summer.

The native of Longueuil, Que., has played in 506 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Flames.