CALGARY - Brett Sutter has been named the head coach of the Calgary Wranglers, which is the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Flames.

The son of Darryl Sutter, who was twice head coach of the Flames and once the team's GM, moved into the coaching ranks last season after appearing in 1,090 AHL games and 60 NHL games.

“This is an organization that I am very familiar with having history as both a player and coach," Brett Sutter said Friday in a statement.

"Having spent a lot of time at this level, I understand the role in developing players and have firsthand knowledge of what a great group we have here to work with. I can’t wait to get started.”

The 38-year-old from Viking, Alta., was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (179th overall) in 2005. He scored in his NHL debut with the Flames on Dec. 23, 2008.

Sutter ranks fourth in all-time AHL games and recorded 198 goals, 265 assists and 893 penalty minutes.

He had two goals and eight assists in the NHL with stints with Calgary, the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes.

"We feel that Brett is the right coach to continue working with our young players, and we are excited to be able to have him guide their development,” said Wranglers GM and Flames assistant general manager Brad Pascall.

"Brett’s knowledge of our players, years of experience at this level and familiarity with our organization made this a great fit for both sides.”

Previous Wranglers head coach Trent Cull was promoted to assistant coach of the Flames.

Darryl Sutter was head coach of the Flames from 2002 to 2006, and 2020 to 2023. He was also Calgary's general manager from 2003 to 2010.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.