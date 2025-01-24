The Calgary Flames assigned defenceman Tyson Barrie to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on a conditioning loan Friday.

The move should allow Barrie to see his first game action in more two months after serving as a healthy scratch for the Flames after last playing on Nov. 12.

The 33-year-old blueliner has a goal and an assist in nine games with Calgary this season. He joined the team in October on a one-year, $1.25 million contract after a professional try out.

A native of Victoria, BC, Barrie appeared in 41 games for the Nashville Predators in 2023-2024, notching a goal and 14 assists in 41 games. He was playing out the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million deal signed with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2021.

Originally taken with the 64th overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets by the Colorado Avalanche with whom he spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career.

In 818 career regular season games over 13 seasons with the Preds, Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche, Barrie has 110 goals and 397 assists for 507 points.