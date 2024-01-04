The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that defenceman Oliver Kylington has been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

"I feel I'm in a good place with my mental health and ready to take another step forward," Kylington said in a statement Thursday. "Returning to Calgary has been the right decision. I've felt tremendous commitment from Flames ownership, management, and my teammates, and I am appreciative of the support and resources made available to me. I also thank my family, friends, and the fans for their encouragement.

"I'm looking forward to getting on the ice in a team environment and back to my everyday life. I have missed it very much."

Kylington skated for the first time this season on December 1, after the team announced he was unable to participate in training camp.

The 26-year-old missed all of last season while in Sweden due to personal reasons.

Kylington's last appearance on the ice for the Flames was their overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs in 2021-22.

A second-round pick of the Flames in 2015, Kylington has 14 goals and 47 points in 168 career games, all with Calgary.

He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $2.5 million.