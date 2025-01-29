CALGARY - The Calgary Flames battled toe-to-toe with the NHL's No. 1 team on Tuesday, but a rare gaffe by veteran forward Blake Coleman cost them.

Eighteen seconds after Coleman's second-period penalty for closing his hand on the puck put Washington on a two-man advantage, Dylan Strome broke a 1-1 tie. The Capitals went on to a 3-1 victory to improve to 34-11-5.

“I felt like we deserved better. Just some critical situations were the difference,” said Coleman. “I think at five-on-five, I don't feel like it was even that close who the better team was. We just didn't find ways to put pucks in the net. A few breakdowns and mental mistakes."

Coleman's mistake was the most costly. After a Dustin Wolf save resulted in the rebound fluttering high into the air, Coleman grabbed the puck with his hand and threw it down the ice.

The penalty came nine seconds into a tripping penalty on Brayden Pachal.

"Fluke thing. I catch it with my top hand, which is kind of an uncomfortable spot to be in,” explained Coleman. “Wasn't sure what to do with the puck really. It puts us on a 5-on-3 and they capitalize. Can't give teams with good power plays that opportunity.”

Coleman had tied the game three minutes earlier with his 11th goal of the season on a power play.

Calgary got a power play with just under five minutes to go, but Aliaksei Protas got loose on a breakaway and his short-handed goal put the game out of reach.

"Honestly, I thought we were the better team, especially five-on-five. They score a 5-on-3 goal and we don't manage to score more than one PP goal,” said Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

“I don't think we made it too difficult on (Logan) Thompson in net. We didn't manage to get the chaos in front of the net."

Andersson was emotionally invested all night, chirping all game with Tom Wilson, who went right back at him.

After the two were whistled for coincidental unsportsmanlike conduct penalties late in the game, the verbal sparring continued into the penalty box where Andersson kept mimicking Wilson diving on the ice while Wilson fired back by taking off his helmet and emphatically raising his arms to indicate the size of Andersson's head.

“It's emotions, right? I know he gets triggered by certain stuff. When you look back at it, it's all good on my part at least,” said Andersson. “That's one part of the game I enjoy is the chirping a little bit and get under the skin.”

Coleman was philosophical after the game.

“It's more about the process and feeling good about the way the team is playing,” said Coleman. “If we put that product on the ice we're going to win more times than not.”

It was a rare night at the Scotiabank Saddledome where rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf was beaten by his rivals. The Flames rookie, who had 20 saves, falls to 12-3-1 on home ice. He's 18-8-2 overall.

Stealing the show was Calgary native Logan Thompson, who wins his sixth in a row and improves to 11-0-1 in his last dozen starts. He's 23-2-3 on the season.

“There's lots of this game that I really did like,” said Flames' coach Ryan Huska. “We just have to find a way to put some pucks in the back of the net. That's been a bit of a challenge for us.

“Their goaltender played well, too. You have to give him some credit.”

Calgary's lead on the Canucks for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference remains at just one point with the two teams now even in games played.

“We've got to find a way to get points right now if we want to stay where we are currently at,” said Huska. “We have to find a way to turn these closer games into wins against the better teams like this one.”

Giving the team a strong game in his return to the lineup was defenceman Tyson Barrie, who had an assist and put another shot off the crossbar. He has been a healthy scratch since Nov. 12.

“They're one of the top teams in the league and we were right there with them all night,” said Barrie. “So nothing to hang our heads about. Just reset and we know how we play and what makes us successful.”

Calgary began a stretch of six home games out of seven leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off. They're back in action against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.