Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Tanev, 33, sustained the injury 15 seconds into the Flames' 6-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday after a collision with Avalanche forward Ross Colton behind the Flames' net.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman left the ice under his own power but did not return.

Colton did not receive a penalty on the play.

Tanev is in the final season of a three-year $18 million deal and is ranked No. 2 on TSN's Trade Bait list.

The Toronto native has a goal and seven points in 28 games this season and leads all Flames defencemen with a plus-3.