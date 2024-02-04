The Calgary Flames have claimed defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pachal, 24, had one goal in 17 games with the Golden Knights this season.

He split last season between the NHL and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights. In 55 AHL appearances in 2022-23, he had three goals in 15 points. In 10 regular-season games with Vegas, he had two assists. He also suited up in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Golden Knights and helped the team win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

An undrafted free agent after four seasons in the Western Hockey League, Pachal signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas in September 2019.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $1.55 million contract with a cap hit of $775,000.

The Estevan, Sask., native has one goal and two assists in 29 NHL career games.

In other waivers news, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Ivan Prosvetov cleared waivers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Avs this season, posting a 4-3-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.