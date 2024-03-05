The Calgary Flames claimed defenceman Joel Hanley off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Flames traded blueliner Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars last week and Noah Hanifin's future with the team in doubt ahead of Friday's deadline.

Hanley, 32, has appeared in 32 games with the Stars this season, recording three assists.

He signed a two-year, $1.575 million deal with the Stars in the off-season with a cap hit of $787,500.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Montreal Canadiens in 2015, Hanley has two goals and 27 points in 183 career games split between the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, and Stars.

Also on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers placed veteran Sam Gagner on waivers, alongside Guillaume Brisebois of the Vancouver Canucks and Max Comtois of the Carolina Hurricanes. Minnesota Wild forwards Vinni Lettieri and Jacob Lucchini were also waived.



Phillips back with Capitals

The Washington Capitals claimed forward Matthew Phillips back off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philipps, 25, signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Washington Capitals in the off-season and was claimed off waivers by the Penguins on Feb. 16.

The 5-foot-8 wingers has a goal and five points in 30 games split between the Capitals and Penguins.

Philipps was drafted 166th overall by the Calgary Flames in 2016.