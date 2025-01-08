Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary left Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks after a knee-on-knee hit from defenceman Drew Helleson.

Early in the second period, the 23-year-old cut toward the centre of the ice with the puck when Helleson caught Zary with his left knee, sending him flying. Zary immediately grabbed at his injured leg as play continued and did not return after leaving the game. He stayed down for a while and needed help to leave the playing surface.

Helleson was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.

Zary had one blocked shot and one hit in 6:37 of ice time before leaving as the Flames went on to win 3-2 in overtime. He had 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 40 games entering play Tuesday.

Following their victory, Calgary will be back in action on Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Kings.